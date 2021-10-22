D’Aversa names 23-man squad for Spezia showdown

Sampdoria took part in one final training session at Bogliasco ahead of the 20:45 CEST clash against Spezia.

At the end of the runout Roberto D’Aversa named his 23-man squad for the game.

Aside from the suspended Morten Thorsby, Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal, Mohamed Ihattaren and Ronaldo Vieira will miss out.

Full squad below:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Depaoli, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Trimboli, Silva, Verre, Yepes Laut.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Torregrossa.