D’Aversa names 23-man squad for Spezia showdown
News
Sampdoria took part in one final training session at Bogliasco ahead of the 20:45 CEST clash against Spezia.
At the end of the runout Roberto D’Aversa named his 23-man squad for the game.
Aside from the suspended Morten Thorsby, Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal, Mohamed Ihattaren and Ronaldo Vieira will miss out.
Full squad below:
Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.
Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Depaoli, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.
Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Trimboli, Silva, Verre, Yepes Laut.
Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Torregrossa.