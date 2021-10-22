Samp hard at work at Bogliasco

U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

With one day to go before facing Spezia in Friday night’s clash, Sampdoria were hard at work in rainy conditions.

Under the watchful eye of club president Massimo Ferrero for a second consecutive day, Roberto D’Aversa and his staff led a session which focused on fitness and honing tactical play, which concluded with some small-sided games.

Albin Ekdal was back, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Ronaldo Vieira both continued their recovery programmes. Mohamed Ihattaren wasn’t involved in the session.

The squad will have their final runout before the Spezia game on Friday morning.

