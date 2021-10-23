Candreva: “We deserved that result”

Antonio Candreva is on fire! It is difficult to single out a Serie A player who has made a better start to the season than our winger, who turned in another influential performance this evening, scoring a goal, getting an assist and setting up Bartosz Bereszynski, who was denied by the woodwork.

“It was an important game,” was how the number 87 described the 2-1 win over Spezia. “We all deserved that win. It has to be a turning point and we have to kick on form here because we have a very important match on Wednesday against Atalanta.”

The path to these three points began in Sardinia, as Candreva explained: “We buckled down after the defeat against Cagliari. We deserved this result. The more experienced players such as myself have to set an example and lead the team forward. It was tough and we had to dig in, but that’s always the case in Serie A. What mattered was getting all three points. Now we need to move forward with excitement and humility in our league campaign.”