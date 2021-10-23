Straight back in training ahead of Atalanta

The Serie A calendar takes no prisoners and so after the home win over Spezia on Friday evening, the Sampdoria squad had to get back into the swing of things in a morning session on Saturday in Bogliasco, as Roberto D’Aversa and his staff began preparations for the clash with Atalanta on Wednesday at the Ferraris (18:30 CEST kick-off).

The players who were heavily involved on Friday evening against the Bianchi took part in a recovery session, while the rest of the squad worked on strength and conditioning.

Valerio Verre underwent physio, while Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal and Ronaldo Vieira trained individually. Mohamed Ihattaren was not at the training ground.

Another morning session is scheduled for Sunday.