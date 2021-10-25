Tactics and rondos ahead of Atalanta clash

The lads were back in Bogliasco under grey skies on Monday as they push on with preparations for their midweek fixture against Atalanta.

The squad was initially split into two groups for work on the pitch and in the gym before coming together again for some fitness exercises, rondos and tactical drills.

Academy youngsters Luigi Aquino, Marco Bontempi, Francesco Migliardi and Gerard Yepes Laut were drafted in to train with the first team today.

Omar Colley spent the first part of the session with the others before doing some individual work.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal and Ronaldo Vieira continued with their recovery programmes while Valerio Verre had physio. Mohamed Ihattaren did not train today.

The Blucerchiati will reconvene at the training ground on Tuesday afternoon for their last session before Wednesday’s clash at the Ferraris.