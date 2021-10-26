D’Aversa: “Samp need to show desire and determination”

Roberto D’Aversa previewed the midweek clash with Atalanta and discussed the importance of the win last time out against Spezia in his pre-match press conference.

“The victory over Spezia was important in terms of the league standings which are now a closer reflection of the team’s quality. The players did what I asked of them, showing the right attitude and desire to make sacrifices.

“Atalanta are a tough side in every regard with a wonderful coach. I for one wouldn’t say they’re going through a difficult period and we’ll have to approach the game full of desire and determination, while knowing that we’re up against one of the top sides in the division.

“Three points last time out have given us a boost. The mental side of the game is what leads you to give that little bit extra in training.

“[Bartosz] Bereszynski is out through suspension and we still have a few injuries, but against a team like Atalanta, it’ll be key that we’re all mentally ready for a battle.

“As for having fans back in the Curva Sud, the supporters play a key role. Having the terraces filled with positive vibes is fantastic, but what matters the most is seeing them celebrate good results at the end of each game.”