D’Aversa names 23-man squad for Atalanta

At the end of the training on Wednesday morning on pitch two at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco, coach Roberto D’Aversa announced his 23-man squad for the clash with Atalanta at the Ferraris in Genoa at 18:30 CEST on Wednesday evening.

A noteworthy addition is Primavera player Francesco Migliardi (number 31), who has received his first call-up to the first-team squad.

Bartosz Bereszynski misses out through suspension, while Tommaso Augello is absent due to family reasons. Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Ihattaren and Ronaldo Vieira are also not part of the squad.

See the full squad below:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Chabot, Colley, Depaoli, Dragusin, Ferrari, Migliardi, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Silva, Thorsby, Trimboli, Verre, Yepes Laut.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Torregrossa.