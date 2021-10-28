Samp back in training ahead of Torino clash

Samp are back to the grindstone. Putting Wednesday evening’s defeat to Atalanta behind them, Roberto D’Aversa’s men trained at the Mugnaini, with this Saturday’s away trip to Torino firmly in mind.

For the purpose of the session the squad was divided in two: those who started against Atalanta were given a lighter runout while the rest took part in a full training session. Primavera players Lorenzo Di Stefano, Matteo Esposito, Francesco Migliardi and Gerard Yepes Laut joined up with the first team for the purposes of the exercises, while Tommaso Augello was also involved.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira are still continuing their personalised injury recovery programmes, and Mohamed Ihattaren once again missed out. Samp will reconvene on Friday morning for another session before heading to Piedmont by bus in the afternoon.