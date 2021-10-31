D’Aversa: “Nobody is blameless here”

Roberto D’Aversa shared his thoughts with the media following Sampdoria’s 3-0 loss away to Torino.

“I’m really angry about this defeat. Let’s not look for excuses: one team wanted it, the other didn’t, simple as. Nobody is blameless here, least of all me. It’s worrying that even though we started the second half well we managed to concede a goal from a corner kick down the other end.

“Despite winning 3-0 Torino made 19 fouls; while we made eight, getting four yellows and one red in the process. I’ve always said that the fixture list hasn’t been in our favour, but this time it has nothing to do with it: tonight’s performance was just bad. We went on to concede a third in added time. We need a shift in attitude: we’re conceding soft goals.

“I’m considering taking the team away on a training camp because we need to shake things up. We conceded the killer goal a Torino counter from a corner in our favour; we messed up there.

“Tonight’s game was full of negatives. We’re Sampdoria and we’ve got to do justice to our name. I normally don’t say a lot to the team after games but I had a word with them in the dressing room. We need to show signs of improvement after what happened here.”