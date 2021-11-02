First session in Coccaglio

On Tuesday the team had their first training session on the pitch of Hotel Touring in Coccaglio – the location chosen for their week-long training camp before Sunday’s match against Bologna.

Under the watchful gaze of sporting director Daniele Faggiano, Roberto D’Aversa and the coaching staff guided the Blucerchiati through an intense workout focusing mostly on technical drills and small-sided games.

Valerio Verre trained separately.

Omar Colley stayed at home with a temperature and will join up with the squad for Wednesday’s double session.

Ronaldo Vieira and Mikkel Damsgaard have stayed behind in Genoa.