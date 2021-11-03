Strength work and mini-tournament on second day in Coccaglio

The team had a double session in Coccaglio on Wednesday, starting with strength work in the hotel where they are staying in the morning.

In the afternoon Roberto D’Aversa organised a mini-tournament on the hotel pitch, with the ‘black’ team (in training gear) triumphing over their yellow and orange bibbed opponents.

Omar Colley returned to training with the rest of the squad but Mikkel Damsgaard and Ronaldo Vieira were absent having stayed behind in Genoa.

The Blucerchiati will next train on Thursday afternoon.