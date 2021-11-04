Match to finish off training camp

A training match was the last item on the agenda as part of Sampdoria’s training camp in Coccaglio.

After the game on the pitch at Hotel Touring (2-1 to the non-bibs over the orange bibs, with Fabio Quagliarella getting a brace and Francesco Caputo also on the scoresheet), Roberto D’Aversa and the club decided to bring the training camp to an end and head back to the Mugnaini in Bogliasco where a morning session awaits on Friday morning in preparation for the clash with Bologna on Sunday.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Ronaldo Vieira stayed in Genoa for the duration of the training camp, while Manolo Gabbiadini trained individually on the pitch as a precaution and Nicola Ravaglia missed out with the flu.

Primavera players Luigi Aquino, Lorenzo Di Stefano and Marco Somma joined up with the first-team squad for training, while Valerio Verre continued to follow his own programme to get him back to full fitness.