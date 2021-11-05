U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Bologna tactics the focus on Friday. Final session on Saturday

News

Bologna tactics the focus on Friday. Final session on Saturday

Having returned from their training camp in Coccaglio on Thursday evening, the squad got back to work in Bogliasco on Friday morning with their next match against Bologna now fast approaching.

After a session in the video room, the Blucerchiati warmed up with the ball then ran through a series of tactical drills with Sunday’s opponents in mind.

Manolo Gabbiadini joined in with the rest of the group.

Ernesto Torregrossa had physio as a precaution while Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira continued with their respective recovery plans.

Mikkel Damsgaard rested after undergoing arthroscopic surgery yesterday and Nicola Ravaglia remained at home with the flu.

Roberto D’Aversa will gather his troops back at the training ground on Saturday afternoon for their last workout before Sunday’s 15:00 CET kick-off at the Stadio Ferraris.

Other news

Damsgaard undergoes arthroscopic surgery

Damsgaard undergoes arthroscopic surgery

4 November 2021 Team
Match to finish off training camp

Match to finish off training camp

4 November 2021 Team
Strength work and mini-tournament on second day in Coccaglio

Strength work and mini-tournament on second day in Coccaglio

3 November 2021 Team