Bologna tactics the focus on Friday. Final session on Saturday

Having returned from their training camp in Coccaglio on Thursday evening, the squad got back to work in Bogliasco on Friday morning with their next match against Bologna now fast approaching.

After a session in the video room, the Blucerchiati warmed up with the ball then ran through a series of tactical drills with Sunday’s opponents in mind.

Manolo Gabbiadini joined in with the rest of the group.

Ernesto Torregrossa had physio as a precaution while Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira continued with their respective recovery plans.

Mikkel Damsgaard rested after undergoing arthroscopic surgery yesterday and Nicola Ravaglia remained at home with the flu.

Roberto D’Aversa will gather his troops back at the training ground on Saturday afternoon for their last workout before Sunday’s 15:00 CET kick-off at the Stadio Ferraris.