D’Aversa: “Heart and courage needed against Bologna”

Roberto D’Aversa is well aware of Sampdoria’s need for three points against Bologna – and made no attempt to hide the fact during his pre-match press conference.

“We know how important this game is,” he started by saying. “It’s a crossroads, just as it was against Spezia. We cannot get our approach wrong. We must be solid and focused for the whole match.”

Commenting on the three-day training camp in Coccaglio, the coach continued: “The squad did all the right things this week. The lads were aware of the need for responsibility after Torino. The captain spoke on behalf of everyone and shared my and the club’s decision, which was taken with the aim of restoring calm within the camp. We went away to spend a few days together, exchange ideas, increase our self-esteem and enthusiasm. It was all very positive.”

D’Aversa acknowledged that his side played with a different spirit at the start of the campaign. “We went into games with more enthusiasm and enjoyed ourselves more. We need to start playing with that courage again, try to limit our mistakes and bring home a positive result. We need to improve and work hard to reduce the number of goals we concede to a minimum. We can’t give anything away to Bologna: we must go out there fully focused and get the three points.”

“The boss also offered his take on the opposition: “They’re playing with a different formation compared to the start of the season. They’re better balanced and have done well lately. We need to get our own balance right and for that we must be well positioned at all times.”

Asked about missing players and his possible team selection, he replied: “I don’t want any excuses. I am convinced that whoever plays will show what they can do. We need to play with heart and courage and give everything we’ve got.”