D’Aversa: “We have the quality to get out of this situation”

Roberto D’Aversa discussed Samp’s narrow home defeat at the hands of Bologna in his post-match interview.

“It’s a shame because our first-half display was good and we had many chances to take the lead. At the moment, that’s just the way it’s going for us. The second goal took the wind out of our sails just a minute after equalising. We’re suffering a bit mentally. We have to work on that fragility given that we’re conceding too many goals. We have to do better to make things go our way.”

After losing three games in a row, the coach asked the team for a reaction. “We have the quality and experience to get out of this situation. We have to do better when we create goalscoring opportunities. This squad is better than our current league position suggests and we’ll have to get back where we belong. We need to get through this rut, but we can only do that by working hard and showing determination.

“We’re suffering with injury problems at the moment, but I don’t want to make excuses. We could’ve got a good result with the starting XI today.”