Back to work in Bogliasco with training match against U19s

The squad reconvened in Bogliasco beneath grey skies on Wednesday to begin the week’s work minus seven international players: Kristoffer Askildsen, Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Radu Dragusin, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby and Maya Yoshida.

Most of the session was spent playing a training match against the U19s, overseen by Roberto D’Aversa.

Fabio Quagliarella warmed up with the rest of the group before working separately.

Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira pushed on with their respective recovery programmes while Mikkel Damsgaard had physiotherapy following his arthroscopic surgery last week and Ernesto Torregrossa was given the day off.

The team will next train on Thursday morning.