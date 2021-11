Two-stage morning training session at the Mugnaini

It may be international week but Sampdoria are keeping up the hard work. With Kristoffer Askildsen, Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Radu Dragusin, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby and Maya Yoshida away with their countries, Roberto D’Aversa led a two-stage training session this morning. The first part covered gym work, while the second involved some drills out on the pitches.