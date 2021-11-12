Defensive drills and mini-match

The sun was back in Bogliasco on Friday as the team continued training during the international break, with Kristoffer Askildsen, Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Radu Dragusin, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby and Maya Yoshida still away.

Roberto D’Aversa and the coaching staff had the players warm up with some basketball games then put them through some defensive drills with a 10-v-10 match to finish.

Emil Audero, Julian Chabot and Fabio Quagliarella completed the session with the rest of the group while Valerio Verre joined in with the others for the first time.

Primavera youngsters Luigi Aquino, Marco Bontempi, Lorenzo Di Stefano, Lorenzo Malagrida, Filippo Mane, Liam Perego and Marco Somma were drafted in to make up the numbers.

Ronaldo Vieira pushed on with his recovery programme while Mikkel Damsgaard had physio and Ernesto Torregrossa did personalised work.

The Blucerchiati will be back at the training ground on Saturday morning for their last workout of the week.