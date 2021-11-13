Friendly against U19s to end the week. Back on Tuesday

The team had their last training session of the week on Saturday morning, with Kristoffer Askildsen, Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Radu Dragusin, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby and Maya Yoshida still away on international duty.

Roberto D’Aversa and the coaching staff organised a training match with two 30-minute halves against Felice Tufano’s U19 team.

Francesco Caputo and Fabio Quagliarella caught the eye with smartly taken goals while Julian Chabot hit the post with a header.