Training resumes in Bogliasco as internationals start to return

The Sampdoria first-team squad resumed training on Tuesday ahead of the weekend trip to Salerno to face Salernitana.

Roberto D’Aversa and his staff led the session which was based on technical drills, a small-sided game and fitness work. Riccardo Ciervo and Primavera players Luigi Aquino, Giovanni Bonfanti, Marco Bontempi, Lorenzo Di Stefano, Liam Perego, Lorenzo Malagrida and Marco Somma also took part in the session.

While many internationals are yet to return, Kristoffer Askildsen and Albin Ekdal were already back at the Mugnaini, with the Norwegian in full training for the first section followed by specific individual work along with Ernesto Torregrossa and Valerio Verre, while the Swede trained on his own in the gym.

Nik Prelec continued with his own rehabilitation, having suffered a knee injury on 6 June with the Primavera squad and completed the first stage of his recovery programme in Slovenia.

Ronaldo Vieira is also following a training regime to get back to full fitness, while Mikkel Damsgaard underwent physio.

An afternoon session is scheduled for Wednesday.