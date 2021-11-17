Afternoon training in Bogliasco as more internationals return

Roberto D’Aversa’s Sampdoria squad continued preparations for the trip to Salerno on Sunday, with the players spit into two groups on Wednesday, alternating between strength work in the gym and technical and tactical drills out on the pitch.

Nik Prelec and Ronaldo Vieira continued their individual recovery programmes, while Mikkel Damsgaard underwent physio.

Bartosz Bereszynski, Radu Dragusin, Morten Thorsby and Maya Yoshida all returned from international duty, with the Japan defender suffering bruise on his left knee during his appearance against Oman on Tuesday and will need to be assessed in the next few days.

Omar Colley will be back from international duty on Thursday, as Samp ramp up preparations for the weekend with another afternoon session.