International results involving 7 Samp stars

News

Below are the results of the fixtures involving Sampdoria players over the latest international break:

Gambia – Omar Colley
Friendly: Gambia 2-0 New Zealand
Colley played the full 90 minutes.

Japan – Maya Yoshida
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Group B: Vietnam 0-1 Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Group B: Oman 0-1 Japan
Yoshida played the full 90 minutes in both games.

Norway – Morten Thorsby
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Group G: Norway 0-0 Lithuania FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Group G: The Netherlands 2-0 Norway
Thorsby started both fixtures and was withdraws at half time on both occasions.

Poland – Bartosz Bereszynski
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Group I: Andorra 1-4 Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Group I: Poland 1-2 Hungary
Bereszynski played the full 90 minutes against Andorra and was an unused substitute against Hungary.

Sweden – Albin Ekdal
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Group B: Georgia 2-0 Sweden FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Group B: Spain 1-0 Sweden
Ekdal was suspended for the Georgia game, but played the entirety of the loss by Spain.

Norway U21 – Kristoffer Askildsen
UEFA Euro U21 Qualifiers – Group A: Norway 3-1 Finland
UEFA Euro U21 Qualifiers – Group A: Azerbaijan 1-2 Norway
Askildsen started against Finland before being substituted in the 67th minute. The midfielder was not in the squad to face Azerbaijan due to an injury.

Romania U21 – Radu Dragusin
Friendly: Italy 4-2 Romania
Dragusin played the full 90 minutes against Italy.

 

