Thorsby wins FIFPRO 2021 Player Activism award

Morten Thorsby has won FIFPRO’s 2021 Player Activism award, given to footballers who have shown outstanding social engagement.

The Sampdoria midfielder claimed the prestigious recognition for his work in raising awareness about minimising the effects of climate change.

Besides the award itself, he will receive $10,000 to help finance the activities of his We Play Green foundation, set up in April.

Commenting on his work, the jury said: “Morten is showing he is a true activist who will take every opportunity to encourage other players and other people to follow his lead. He is not only talking with players and media, but also with companies, politicians and policy makers. Knowing the importance of this topic, it is encouraging to have someone like Morten talking about this.”