Colley returns to Bogliasco

Sampdoria spent Thursday afternoon continuing to prepare for the weekend trip to Salerno.

After a meeting in the video room, Roberto D’Aversa and his staff took training on pitch two at the Mugnaini for the second afternoon session in a row.

Omar Colley was back in training as the final international to come back from time with his national team.

Fitness drills, rondos, technical and tactical drills as well as a training match were all on the agenda.

Primavera players Luigi Aquino, Lorenzo Di Stefano, Ardit Lika, Liam Perego, Luca Polli, Lorenzo Malagrida and Filippo Mane joined up with the first team for training.

Maya Yoshida trained separately after physio treatment, while Ronaldo Vieira spent the whole session out on the pitch as part of his recovery programme.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Nik Prelec underwent physio.

The appeal over Adrien Silva’s ban has been rejected, meaning the midfielder remains unavailable for the upcoming league match.

A morning training session awaits on Friday.