Tactical work in preparation for Salernitana

The squad reconvened in Bogliasco on Friday morning with their next league fixture – away to Salernitana – just 48 hours away.

After a meeting in the video room, the players warmed up with some ball work then focused on specific tactics to be employed in Sunday’s game at the Stadio Arechi.

Maya Yoshida did some personalised work on the pitch then worked with the medical staff.

Nik Prelec had a session in the pool while Ronaldo Vieira trained separately on the pitch and Mikkel Damsgaard had physio.

On Saturday, the team will run through their final preparations in the morning before setting off for Campania after lunch.