22-man squad to make trip to Salernitana

Sampdoria were at the training ground on Saturday morning to wrap up preparations for their game against Salernitana on Sunday afternoon (15:00 CET kick-off).

At the end of the session, Roberto D’Aversa named a squad of 22 players for the match at the Stadio Arechi.

Besides Adrien Silva (suspended), the other players missing out are Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Ihattaren, Ernesto Torregrossa, Ronaldo Vieira and Maya Yoshida.

This is the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Depaoli, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Trimboli, Verre, Yepes Laut.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.