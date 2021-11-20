D’Aversa: “I trust my players to get a result”

Roberto D’Aversa underlined his confidence in his team ahead of Sunday’s visit to Salernitana, when the Blucerchiati will be looking to get some much-needed points on the board.

“We know Salerno is a tough place to go but we’re confident we can come away with a good result.

“I want us to focus on ourselves. We have a formidable group of men here and I’m sure they’ll be up to the task tomorrow. I trust my players. You see how good a sailor is when there’s a storm at sea. It’s time for us to show what good sailors we are.”

The coach also spoke about the pressure that has built up on recent weeks, with the team down the wrong end of the table.

“I think we’ve gone into games worrying about the result recently, partly because of all the talk surrounding my future. I’ve told the lads to think only about their own responsibilities and what they need to do on the pitch. We mustn’t play with anxiety because that leads you to make mistakes. We need to keep calm but we all need to give more than we’re giving at the moment.

“The president organised a team meal this week to help create positivity in the camp. He’s very hands-on. Now it’s up to us repay him by getting results.”