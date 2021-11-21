Candreva: “This game can be a springboard for us”

Antonio Candreva is in unchartered waters: he’s got five goals in 13 games so far this season, a track record worthy of a forward. What’s more, he’s tried to create and score a whole lot more. While Samp’s midfielder is going through a real purple patch, the team as a whole put in a top performance.

“We played exactly as we needed to today. We could’ve even sealed the game in the first half. We played really well at a difficult ground. It was a real team performance, coming off the back of a bad run. This is a springboard for us.”