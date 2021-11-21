D’Aversa: “The lads showed real hunger”

Roberto D’Aversa along with his weathered crew have steered his team to three points. After a pirate raid in Salerno, there is now belief that the coach has put Sampdoria on course for the rest of the campaign.

“We needed to put in a whole-hearted performance. Congratulations to the lads, both to those who played and to those who didn’t. Everyone chipped in.

“Getting a win against Salernitana on their patch is no mean feat. We played really well.

“We’re yet to have navigated our way out of choppy waters, yet I still told the team to go out and play with freedom and that positive results would come. Everyone from captain Fabio Quagliarella to youngster Emil Audero put in a shift as we tried to keep a clean sheet; our mentality was spot-on. We’ve got the right values and qualities.

“We did what the president and club had asked of us; their support has never waivered. We also wanted to get a result for the fans. This win serves as a springboard for us.”