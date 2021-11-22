Straight back at it in Bogliasco

After returning from their trip to Salerno, the team got straight back to work on Monday morning with the next match – at home to Hellas Verona on Saturday afternoon (15:00 CET) – already in mind.

Roberto D’Aversa and the coaching staff split the players spit into two groups: those who played most of the game against Salernitana did recovery work in the gym while the rest of the squad had a regular training session.

Primavera youngsters Niccolo Bianchi, Gioacchino Catania, Louis Dolcini, Simone Napoli, Liam Perego, Luca Polli, Ivan Saio, Alfonso Sepe and Marco Somma joined in to make up the numbers.

Meanwhile Manolo Gabbiadini did individual recovery work in the pool and Maya Yoshida worked on the pitch. Nik Prelec and Ronaldo Vieira continued with their personalised programmes.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Depaoli and Ernesto Torregrossa all had physio.

The squad will return to Bogliasco on Tuesday afternoon for their next session.