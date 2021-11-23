Afternoon session as squad split in two

The Sampdoria first-team squad took part in an afternoon training session on Tuesday in preparation for the clash with Hellas Verona at 15:00 CET at the Ferraris on Saturday afternoon. Roberto D’Aversa and his staff split the squad into two groups on pitch two based on the minutes played in recent matches.

Maya Yoshida was in full training with his team-mates.

Fabio Depaoli (calf muscle fatigue), Manolo Gabbiadini (knee problem) and Ernesto Torregrossa (calf bruising) trained individually.

Nik Prelec and Ronaldo Vieira continued their programme to return to competitive action, while Mikkel Damsgaard underwent physio.

A morning session is scheduled for Wednesday in Bogliasco.