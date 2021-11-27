U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp turn tables on Verona: 3-1 at the Ferraris

News

Samp turn tables on Verona: 3-1 at the Ferraris

More match stats here.

Sampdoria 3-1 Hellas Verona (HT 0-1)
Scorers: Tameze 38; Candreva 51, Ekdal 77, Murru 90.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari (Yoshida 35), Colley, Augello (Murru 86); Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Verre (Silva 66); Caputo (Dragusin 86), Quagliarella (Gabbiadini 86).
Subs not used: Ravaglia, Falcone, Chabot, Ciervo, Askildsen, Yepes Laut, Trimboli.
Coach: D’Aversa.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipo; Casale (Cancellieri 39), Dawidowicz, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Tameze (Veloso 74), Ilic, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone (Lasagna 67).
Subs not used: Pandur, Berardi, Ruegg, Gunter, Magnani, Bessa, Sutalo, Ragusa.
Coach: Tudor.

Referee: Maggioni (Lecco).
Assistants: De Meo (Foggia) and Grossi (Frosinone).
Fourth official: Piccinini (Forlì).
VAR: Banti (Livorno).
Assistant VAR: Baccini (Conegliano).

Booked: Bereszynski 56, Faraoni 65, Ekdal 69,Thorsby 71, Quagliarella 80.
Added time: 3+4 minutes.
Pitch: good condition.

Other news

23-man squad confirmed for Verona game

23-man squad confirmed for Verona game

26 November 2021 Team
D’Aversa keen for consistency against Verona

D’Aversa keen for consistency against Verona

26 November 2021 Team
Training in the rain, afternoon session on Friday

Training in the rain, afternoon session on Friday

25 November 2021 Team