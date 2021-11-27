Samp turn tables on Verona: 3-1 at the Ferraris
Sampdoria 3-1 Hellas Verona (HT 0-1)
Scorers: Tameze 38; Candreva 51, Ekdal 77, Murru 90.
Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari (Yoshida 35), Colley, Augello (Murru 86); Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Verre (Silva 66); Caputo (Dragusin 86), Quagliarella (Gabbiadini 86).
Subs not used: Ravaglia, Falcone, Chabot, Ciervo, Askildsen, Yepes Laut, Trimboli.
Coach: D’Aversa.
Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipo; Casale (Cancellieri 39), Dawidowicz, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Tameze (Veloso 74), Ilic, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone (Lasagna 67).
Subs not used: Pandur, Berardi, Ruegg, Gunter, Magnani, Bessa, Sutalo, Ragusa.
Coach: Tudor.
Referee: Maggioni (Lecco).
Assistants: De Meo (Foggia) and Grossi (Frosinone).
Fourth official: Piccinini (Forlì).
VAR: Banti (Livorno).
Assistant VAR: Baccini (Conegliano).
Booked: Bereszynski 56, Faraoni 65, Ekdal 69,Thorsby 71, Quagliarella 80.
Added time: 3+4 minutes.
Pitch: good condition.