Samp straight back to work in Bogliasco

Sampdoria are already back at work after their home win against Hellas Verona on Saturday. Under the warm sun in Bogliasco, Roberto D’Aversa divided the team into two groups: a recovery session for those featuring for most minutes against Verona and technical-fitness training for all the others available.

Alex Ferrari underwent tests that ruled out a fracture to his left wrist and the defender had some individual training. Fabio Depaoli, Nik Prelec, Ronaldo Vieira and Ernesto Torregrossa continued with their respective recovery programmes. Mikkel Damsgaard meanwhile underwent physiotherapy and therapy. On Monday the squad will have an afternoon session.