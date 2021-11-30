D’Aversa: “We made too many mistakes”

After two wins on the bounce, Samp were stopped in their tracks away at Fiorentina. Coach Roberto D’Aversa gave his thoughts after the match:

“We dug ourselves a hole in the first half. We were doing well and took the lead, but based on how we did after going behind we didn’t do enough to get any points. Fiorentina were more ruthless and wanted the win more than we did, and they just did better than us. We were lacking bite in our game. They were better than us and in better shape.”