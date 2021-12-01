U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Training resumes in two groups

There is no time to stand still for Samp. Having returned from Florence on Tuesday evening, the Blucerchiati were straight back into the thick of things at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Wednesday morning as preparations for the home clash with Lazio on Sunday afternoon (18:00 CET kick-off) begin.

After a long video analysis meeting, Roberto D’Aversa and his staff split the squad in two, with those involved in Tuesday’s defeat taking part in a recovery session, while the rest of the players, including Fabio Depaoli and Ronaldo Vieira, worked on strength and conditioning.

Ernesto Torregrossa continued his bid to return to competitive action by working on the pitch and in the gym. Mikkel Damsgaard had physio.

Another morning session is scheduled for Thursday.

