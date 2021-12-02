Preparations ramp up ahead of Lazio

There was a morning session for Roberto D’Aversa charges on Thursday, with the squad split into two groups based on how much playing time they’ve had in recent weeks and their individual fitness.

In the first part of the session, which was the longest one with the biggest group, Fabio Depaoli and Ronaldo Vieira also trained with their team-mates as they covered technical and tactical drills.

Felice Tufano’s Primavera side were then drawn in so that two training matches could take place. Those who were heavily involved in Florence only played a small part.

Tommaso Augello had a specific individual session this morning, while Ernesto Torregrossa continued his bid to return to full fitness.

Mikkel Damsgaard continued with his rehab programme.

Another morning session is scheduled for Friday ahead of Lazio’s visit to the Ferraris on Sunday.