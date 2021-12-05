D’Aversa: “I take full responsibility”

Samp coach Roberto D’Aversa reacted to the team’s 3-1 loss at home to Lazio on Sunday evening.

“The first half was bad. I take full responsibility for the performance. We made a reasonable start and had two corners, but we made mistakes for their first goal and I think the second goal effectively killed us off.

“At least we performed with dignity in the second half, showing our worth. That wasn’t enough, however, to turn it around and get a positive result.

“I think it was a different game in the first and second halves. There’s no shame in losing against a top side like Lazio, but not in the way that we played in the first 45 minutes.

“We’re not going to get into individual mistakes, but it was more to do with attitude. The goals were all our own doing. The result is down to an unwatchable first half in which we gave it all away.

“Now we need to prepare for the derby, which is a key game in which both sides will want to emerge with credibility.

“We’ll try to build on our second-half display. There are games where you don’t need to think too much about the way you play, but simply do everything to win.”