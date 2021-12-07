Technical drills and small-sided game, morning session on Wednesday

On Tuesday morning, the Sampdoria first-team squad continued preparations ahead of the Derby della Lanterna, which is set to kick off at 20:45 CET on Friday at the Ferraris.

Roberto D’Aversa and his staff led a session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco with a focus on technical drills, aerobic work and a small-sided game.

In terms of individuals, Ernesto Torregrossa worked on his own in the gym, while Ronaldo Vieira followed his recovery programme. Mikkel Damsgaard had physio.

Another morning session is scheduled for Wednesday in Bogliasco.