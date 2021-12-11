U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Caputo: “Scoring in front of our fans in a derby is amazing”

When Francesco Caputo made it 2-0, Sampdoria fans went crazy. The forward shared his thoughts on the game afterwards:

“I was desperate to score. I feel more confident now; it gives me peace of mind. Scoring in front of our fans in a derby means so much. I’m happy for the three points and my contribution; it was vital. We’ll be able to approach the next game under less pressure.

“We played as a real team today. We proved this even when under the cosh; it was a test of strength and unity. The coaching staff made things easier for us and we brought this attitude onto the pitch.

“I think winning a derby is vital. After a tough week this victory gives us belief. We know we can stand up to anyone. We all know about what happened, but we got a message from the president through his wife and we played with him in mind. We know how much the derby means to the fans; they were a great support tonight.”

