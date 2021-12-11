Gabbiadini: “We showed grit and determination”

The new king of the Derby della Lanterna goes by the name of Manolo Gabbiadini, having now found the net in the fixture five times, on a par with the likes of the legendary Giuseppe Baldini and Adriano Bassetto.

Zinho Vanheusden got a decisive touch on his left-footed strike, but the forward is convinced it was heading goalwards all the same, allowing him to notch a brace in the process.

“I feel the second goal is mine,” stated Gabbiadini. “I’m pleased to have scored twice and to have contributed to the win.”

It wasn’t easy to perform after a roller coaster of a week, but the 30-year-old explained how the Blucerchiati got the approach spot on: “When you play in these games, you reset everything to zero. We headed out there knowing that we could do well. We were determined and managed to get the result. We’re pleased. We took the lead after ten minutes, but unlike in Florence, we did well to keep it.

“I’m pleased with how we played. We were so keen to get a result. Now we want to keep it up in the Coppa Italia and against Venezia in the league.”