High-intensity work at the Mugnaini, Tuesday morning session awaits

The Sampdoria first-team squad was back in training on Monday morning after a day off on Sunday. Roberto D’Aversa and his coaching staff began preparations for the tie with Torino on Thursday evening (21:00 CET kick-off) at the Ferraris in the last 32 of the 2021/22 Coppa Italia Frecciarossa.

After kicking things off with athletic activation work, the afternoon session on pitch one at the Mugnaini was composed of technical circuits, high-intensity possession drills and a small-sided game.

Fabio Quagliarella was in full training, while Manolo Gabbiadini worked in the gym.

Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira carried on with their programme to return to competitive action, while Mikkel Damsgaard had physio.

A morning session is scheduled for Tuesday.