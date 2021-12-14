Samp train with cup glory in their sights

On what was a lovely sunny morning at the Mugnaini reaching the next round of the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa was very much on the minds of Sampdoria. They face Torino this Friday in the second round, with kick-off at 21:00 CET.

Roberto D’Aversa and his staff started the session with some gym work before proceeding onto activities with the ball out on the pitches. Manolo Gabbiadini was fully incorporated into the session, while Ernesto Torregrossa, Ronaldo Vieira, and Mikkel Damsgaard underwent personalised recovery programmes. Samp will be back in training on Wednesday morning as they fine tune their approach to Friday’s match.