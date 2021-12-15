Training ahead of Coppa Italia tie on Thursday

With one day to go until the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa tie with Torino in the round of 32, Roberto D’Aversa started off the training session in the video room, before a warm-up and a series of small-sided games out on the pitch.

Primavera players Liam Perego and Alfonso Sepe also took part in the session, while Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira carried on with their recovery programmes.

Mikkel Damsgaard had physiotherapy and Albin Ekdal sat out with a light bout of the flu.

There will be a morning session on Thursday, after which the squad list for the tie with Torino will be announced. Kick-off at the Ferraris is at 21:00 CET.