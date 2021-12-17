U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Group work after cup exertions with Venezia on the horizon

News

Group work after cup exertions with Venezia on the horizon

The squad got straight back to work on Friday morning after their Coppa Italia win over Torino, with Sunday evening’s visit of Venezia already closing in on the horizon.

The players were split in two groups for their morning session in Bogliasco: recovery work for those who played most of the cup match and a regular workout for the rest.

Albin Ekdal came through the full programme with the main group while Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira did part of the work with the others.

Mikkel Damsgaard had treatment and physiotherapy.

The Blucerchiati will next train on Saturday morning.

Other news

Coppa Italia: Quagliarella and Verre send Samp through to last 16

Coppa Italia: Quagliarella and Verre send Samp through to last 16

16 December 2021 Team
D’Aversa names 23-man squad for Torino Coppa Italia tie

D’Aversa names 23-man squad for Torino Coppa Italia tie

16 December 2021 Team
D’Aversa: “We’ll head out there to get through”

D’Aversa: “We’ll head out there to get through”

15 December 2021 Team
Acquista i biglietti per Samp-Venezia Promo