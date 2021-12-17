Group work after cup exertions with Venezia on the horizon

The squad got straight back to work on Friday morning after their Coppa Italia win over Torino, with Sunday evening’s visit of Venezia already closing in on the horizon.

The players were split in two groups for their morning session in Bogliasco: recovery work for those who played most of the cup match and a regular workout for the rest.

Albin Ekdal came through the full programme with the main group while Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira did part of the work with the others.

Mikkel Damsgaard had treatment and physiotherapy.

The Blucerchiati will next train on Saturday morning.