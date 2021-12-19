D’Aversa: “The result shouldn’t taint our performance”

Roberto D’Aversa gave his thoughts after Sampdoria’s 1-1 draw against Venezia.

“The result shouldn’t taint our performance, even if we should regret how it came about. We had three clear-cut chances at the start of the first half. When you don’t seal games in Serie A you always run the risk of being caught out, and that’s what happened today. For the equaliser we lost the ball in a situation in which we had numerical superiority and we lacked the nous to commit a foul. Had we done so we wouldn’t have conceded. We need to improve at our game management when we’re in the lead. There were times we could’ve made more tactical fouls, slowed the game down and had we done so we would’ve held on to win 1-0.

“It’s a shame that Morten Thorsby missed his two chances. However if we want to think positively we should think of the fact that we have earned a point against another team down near the bottom. Despite the defeat we put in a great performance and have kept our good run going.

“As for Manolo Gabbiadini, I reckon that he’s a top player who’s both technically good and tactically astute. We missed him and I’m happy he’s back. As for the Roma game, we have no margin for error, and we’ll have to perform great against a team who just went to Bergamo and scored four goals.”