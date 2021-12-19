“Everything but the goal”

Morten Thorsby was keen to give his thoughts on Samp’s 1-1 draw with Venezia, in which he squandered two good chances.

“I did everything but score. I usually score headers, but it didn’t go my way today. Another chance fell to my feet which I failed to score. I can’t explain what went wrong, but sometimes it’s just football. I don’t feel great now because we needed to score and seal the game.

“As for me playing up on the left, I’m not used to playing so far forward, but I’m capable of playing that role. We played well and I’m sorry we didn’t win the game. We need to keep playing like this and look at the mistakes we made ahead of the second half of the season.

“As for the Roma game, it’ll be a different kettle of fish. We aim to get a good result there and we need to pick up points, and on an individual level I’m keen for more.”