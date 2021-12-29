Top ten Sampdoria goals: our best strikes of 2021

Feast your eyes on the top ten Sampdoria goals scored this calendar year. Fans have been casting their votes via Instagram stories on the club’s official profile, based on how aesthetically pleasing they deem each goal to be.

Antonio Candreva’s pearler against Udinese which oozed power and precision leads the way, while Fabio Quagliarella’s outrageous flick in the Coppa Italia to kick off the season against Alessandria sits in second place. Tommaso Augello claims bronze for his bullet volley that left Samir Handanovic helpless in the thrilling draw with Inter at the start of the campaign.

Verre, Bereszynski, Caputo, Gabbiadini, Keita, Murru and Torregrossa have also made the cut. Enjoy all the goals below!