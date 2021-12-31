U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Individual training ahead of New Year’s Day rest

Today marked the final day of 2021 at Bogliasco for Sampdoria’s squad. Roberto D’Aversa’s men took part in individual training sessions at the Mugnaini this morning to round off the year.

New Year’s Day will see Samp’s players enjoy a day off before they resume preparations on Sunday for their home clash against Cagliari scheduled for Thursday 6th January, which will be Matchday 20 of Serie A TIM 2021/22.

