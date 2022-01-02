U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

First team training session of 2022

There were grey skies over Bogliasco as Sampdoria returned to training ahead of upcoming matches against Cagliari and Napoli. The first group session of 2022 consisted of a warm-up in the gym, strength work on pitch number two, and pressing drills on pitch one. The academy goalkeepers Giacomo Gentile, Ivan Saio and Federico Zorzi also took part.

Albin Ekdal, Adrien Silva and Valerio Verre followed individual training programmes in the gym, while Mikkel Damsgaard’s recovery programme continues in Denmark. Tomorrow, on Monday, it will be another morning training session for the squad.

