Rainy Monday session for Samp

Sampdoria continued their preparations at Bogliasco ahead of their clash against Cagliari on 6 January. Following a series of rondos and technical exercises, Roberto D’Aversa and his staff oversaw a small-sided game, with players from the Primavera side promoted to help out. Albin Ekdal and Valerio Verre once again trained alone, while Mikkel Damsgaard continued his recovery back home in Denmark. Samp will be back on the training pitch on Tuesday morning.

